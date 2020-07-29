Milford Police identify fatal shooting victim

MILFORD — Milford Police on Wednesday identified David W. Parcher, 70, as the victim of a fatal shooting reported early Tuesday.

According to spokesman Sgt. Robert Masten, officers arrived at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue at approximately 3:40 a.m. and found Mr. Parcher had been shot in the chest. He succumbed to injuries after transport to Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, police said.

Investigation was ongoing and Milford Police asked anyone with information to call the Criminal Division at 422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/TIPS or Delaware.CrimeStoppersWeb.com.