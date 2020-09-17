Milford police investigate two shooting incidents within three days

MILFORD — Two shooting incidents within about 48 hours of each other, including one with injury, are under investigation, authorities said Thursday.

On Wednesday night at the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex, a man was struck in the torso by a small caliber round from a firearm. An unknown suspect or suspects were sought, Milford police spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney said.

The injured victim was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, where he was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

The shooting at Bright Way occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m., according to authorities.

On Monday at approximately 8:55 p.m. shots were reportedly fired in the 900 blocks of N. Church Street and N. Walnut Street, Det. Maloney said. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Det. Maloney said the incidents were not believed to be connected.

Police asked anyone who may have seen either incident or have information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/.

More information on the incidents would be released when warranted, Det. Maloney said.

On July 15, a vehicle was struck by gunfire at approximately 11:36 a.m. at the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex in the area of Aurora Place and Allen Way.