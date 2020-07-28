Milford shooting death under investigation

MILFORD — A 70-year-old man found shot in the chest in a home early Tuesday later died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

Milford police described the death as “suspicious” as the investigation continued. At approximately 3:40 a.m., officers were called to a home on Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting, spokesman Sgt. Robert Masten said.

The victim was transported by staff from the Carlisle Fire Co. to Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, where he later died.

The victim’s body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed. His identity is being withheld at this time pending the notification of the next of kin.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Milford Police Department at 422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at milfordpolicede.org/tips or delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.