Millsboro couple arrested for drugs during traffic stop

GEORGETOWN — A Millsboro man and woman were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Friday night, Delaware State Police said.

State police spokesman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident occurred at 8:39 p.m. when a trooper was traveling eastbound on U.S. 9 (Lewes-Georgetown Highway) approaching the Del. 30 intersection. A Chrysler 200 was traveling northbound on Gravel Hill Road (Del. 30) when the driver allegedly passed a yield sign at a high rate of speed and crossed into the path of the trooper’s fully marked vehicle.

Master Cpl. Jaffe said the trooper braked to avoid a collision before a traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, Keon D. Hopkins, 29, and passenger, Megan L. Bedo, 40, the registered owner of the vehicle. Upon contact, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car.

Master Cpl. Jaffe said further investigation revealed that Mr. Hopkins did not have a valid license and was found to be in possession of marijuana. Ms. Bedo was found in possession of cocaine, which she attempted to hide. Additional marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia were located inside the car.

Troopers recovered around 13.49 grams of marijuana, 39.29 grams of cocaine, nine Alprazolam pills and drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Hopkins was charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance Tier 3 quantity, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, possession of marijuana and failure to yield at yield sign to pedestrian and vehicles. He was released on $20,403 unsecured bond.

Ms. Bedo was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance Tier 3 quantity, tampering with physical evidence-evidence suppression, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was released on $22,401 unsecured bond.