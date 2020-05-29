Millsboro investigation yields drug arrest

Sheldon L. White

MILLSBORO — A wanted 34-year-old Seaford man was arrested after a drug investigation at Iron Branch Apartments Friday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Sheldon L. White was taken into custody without incident, authorities said. The Millsboro Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Police said Mr. White was allegedly found with 1,375 bags of heroin, five bags of cocaine, approximately 480.7 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $1,800.

Mr. White had active warrants out of the Seaford Police Department, Sussex County Family Court and the Justice of the Peace court, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Mr. White was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Tier 1 and Tier 3 quantities, and drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $21,500 cash only bond.