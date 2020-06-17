Millsboro man arrested for terroristic threatening

MILLSBORO — Delaware State Police arrested a 26-year-old Millsboro man Monday on two counts of aggravated menacing after he allegedly threatened his parents with a rifle.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident occurred at approximately 3:59 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to a residence located in the 34000 block of Lynch Road, Millsboro in reference to a domestic complaint.

Marvel Shockley Jr.

Upon arrival, troopers met with a mother and father who reported that they engaged in a verbal argument with their son, Marvel Shockley Jr. while they were outside.

The argument allegedly led to Mr. Shockley obtaining a rifle from his girlfriend’s vehicle and loading it with bullets. Cpl. Jaffe said Mr. Shockley was holding the loaded firearm in his hands while walking around outside and threatening to blow up the house. The parents were able to return inside their residence unharmed.

Mr. Shockley was taken into custody at the residence without incident. He was transported back to Troop 5 where he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; two counts of aggravated menacing-felony; and two counts of terroristic threatening.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,500 secured bond.