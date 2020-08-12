Millsboro man charged after traffic stop

LEWES — A 38-year-old Millsboro man was arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday night traffic stop on Del. 1 near Caveneck Road, authorities said.

Terrance L. Barnes

According to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, Terrance L. Barnes was operating a Lincoln Town Car with a suspended driver’s license when stopped. He was allegedly speeding at the time, police said.

A search followed, and police said Mr. Barnes was allegedly concealing approximately 2.55 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody without incident.

Mr. Barnes was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked and speeding in excess of 55 miles per hour. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.