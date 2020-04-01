Millsboro man charged with failure to obey an emergency order

ELLENDALE — A 31-year-old Millsboro man was facing a failure to obey an emergency order charge after a Sunday traffic stop, authorities said.

Ellendale Police Chief Bruce E. VonGoerres said he was parked at New Hope Community Center when two vehicles — one with spinning tires — allegedly sped past shortly after 1:30 p.m. A northbound pursuit began on North Old State Road, according to a news release.

A vehicle pulled into a private driveway just north of Ellendale and the chief said he followed the other one for about 1.5 miles. After the stop, police said, the driver was identified as Michael S. Morris.

According to police, Mr. Morris was initially given a summons for failure to drive at a speed appropriate for conditions and spinning tires.

After consulting with the Delaware Department of Justice later in the day, speed exhibition and failure to obey an emergency order were added to the case, Chief VonGoerres said, and a warrant was issued for Mr. Morris.

Chief VonGoerres said the other vehicle involved was not located.

Anyone with information on the other driver can call 422-3584 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333; all information will remain confidential.

Chief VonGoerres said he was parked in the area due to past fatal accidents there and had stopped other cars for alleged violations as well.