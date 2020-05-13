Millsboro man charged with seventh DUI offense

May 13th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

LEWES – A 55-year-old Millsboro man faces a seventh DUI offense.

Delaware State Police Tuesday night charged Bryan K. Gray after a traffic stop led to the discovery that he was under the influence, according to state police spokeswoman Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe.

At about 6:45 p.m. May 12, a trooper observed a white Lincoln Town Car failing to maintain its lane while eastbound on Lewes Georgetown Highway and after making a right turn onto Arabian Acres Road.  

Bryan K. Gray

Upon making contact the driver, an odor of alcohol was detected.  A computer inquiry revealed Gray’s license was suspended and he had six prior DUI arrests, Cpl. Jaffe said. 

Gray was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following:

  • 7th Offense after six prior offenses – Driving a Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol;
  • Driving While Suspended or Revoked;
  • Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession;
  • Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession;
  • Failed to remain within a single lane

Gray was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $31,200 cash only bond.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie