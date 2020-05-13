Millsboro man charged with seventh DUI offense

LEWES – A 55-year-old Millsboro man faces a seventh DUI offense.

Delaware State Police Tuesday night charged Bryan K. Gray after a traffic stop led to the discovery that he was under the influence, according to state police spokeswoman Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe.

At about 6:45 p.m. May 12, a trooper observed a white Lincoln Town Car failing to maintain its lane while eastbound on Lewes Georgetown Highway and after making a right turn onto Arabian Acres Road.

Bryan K. Gray

Upon making contact the driver, an odor of alcohol was detected. A computer inquiry revealed Gray’s license was suspended and he had six prior DUI arrests, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Gray was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following:

7th Offense after six prior offenses – Driving a Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol;

Driving While Suspended or Revoked;

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession;

Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession;

Failed to remain within a single lane

Gray was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $31,200 cash only bond.