Millsboro man charged with seventh DUI offense

LEWES – A 55-year-old Millsboro man faces a seventh DUI offense.
Delaware State Police Tuesday night charged Bryan K. Gray after a traffic stop led to the discovery that he was under the influence, according to state police spokeswoman Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe.
At about 6:45 p.m. May 12, a trooper observed a white Lincoln Town Car failing to maintain its lane while eastbound on Lewes Georgetown Highway and after making a right turn onto Arabian Acres Road.
Upon making contact the driver, an odor of alcohol was detected. A computer inquiry revealed Gray’s license was suspended and he had six prior DUI arrests, Cpl. Jaffe said.
Gray was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following:
- 7th Offense after six prior offenses – Driving a Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol;
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked;
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession;
- Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession;
- Failed to remain within a single lane
Gray was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $31,200 cash only bond.