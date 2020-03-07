Millsboro man dies in industrial accident

REHOBOTH BEACH — A 49-year-old Millsboro man was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived to find him pinned beneath a skid steer in an industrial accident Thursday,

Delaware State Police were dispatched to the scene on Colonial Lane at 9:56 p.m., spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The victim was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. His name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation by the DSP Major Crimes Unit.