Millsboro man faces DUI, other charges following pursuit

MILLSBORO – Delaware State Police Tuesday arrested a Millsboro man who authorities say was driving under the influence when he passed a stopped school bus during a pursuit.

Ronald L. Foster, 37, was charged with: Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (felony), Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Suspended, Passing a Stopped School Bus, Reckless Driving and 34 other related traffic offenses, state police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Ronald Foster

On Jan. 21 at approximately 3:43 p.m., a trooper observed a white Mercury Mariner westbound on Caravel Drive in the River Village development in Millsboro with tires spinning. The vehicle made quick evasive maneuvers and failed to stop at a stop sign, Cpl. Jaffe said.

The driver refused to stop when a traffic stop was initiated and continued to evade police. During the pursuit, multiple traffic violations were committed, including passing a stopped school bus, traveling above the posted speed limit, failing to stop at multiple stop signs and driving on the shoulder.

The vehicle eventually stopped on westbound John J. Williams Highway east of Mountaire Farms.

The driver, Ronald L. Foster was taken into custody without further incident. Authorities detected an odor of alcohol and a DUI investigation ensued. A computer inquiry revealed Foster’s license was suspended, and the vehicle had fictitious plates and was not registered.

Foster also had four active capias.

Foster was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,932 secured bond.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com