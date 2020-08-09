Millsboro man leads police on chase in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — On Saturday night, the Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man in Georgetown after he led them on a chase.

At about 10:34 p.m. on Saturday night, Tevon Savage of Millsboro was observed speeding at 64 mph in a 45 mph zone on Park Avenue in Georgetown.

Tevon Savage

The driver failed to stop for the troopers and led them on a chase for several miles in which he violated numerous traffic laws.

Eventually, troopers successfully deployed stop sticks, puncturing one of the vehicle’s tires at Harbeson Road. The chase continued until Mr. Savage came to a stop on Harbeson Road near Carpenter Road where he exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

Upon being taken into custody, troopers detected signs of impairment in the driver and a DUI investigation ensued.

Mr. Savage was transported to Troop 4 where he was charged with disregarding a police officer signal, a felony, as well as driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs and numerous traffic violations.

Savage was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,200.00 secured bond.