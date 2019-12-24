Millsboro pedestrian dies in hit and run crash

GEORGETOWN – A 44-year-old female pedestrian from Millsboro died in a hit and run crash Monday night, Delaware State Police said.



The incident occurred around 8:11 p.m. when the female was struck while walking in the westbound lane of Zoar Road west of Fieldwood Drive, according to spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz. An unknown vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction, authorities said.



The pedestrian, who police said was wearing dark clothing in an area with no street lights, was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately known if alcohol was a factor in the incident, Sgt. Bratz said.



Zion Road was closed for about five hours as the crash was investigated and cleared, police said.



Police asked anyone with crash or vehicle involved information to call Troop 7, Cpl./1 A. Mitchell at 703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

