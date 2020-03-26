Millsboro shooting incident injures one

Robert S. Hill

MILLSBORO — A 41-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when shot during a Wednesday night incident at a residence, authorities said.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said the wounded man arrived at Beebe Medical Center and troopers were contacted. Police determined that he was shot in the upper body while trying to break up a fight with his roommate and girlfriend.

Robert S. Hill, 32, of Seaford was taken into custody without incident at his residence in the 28000 block of Delaware Avenue.

Mr. Hill was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of a child and offensive touching. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $36,000 secured bond.