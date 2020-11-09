Millsboro woman arrested after altercation

MILLSBORO — Delaware State Police arrested a 32-year-old Millsboro woman on felony charges and a 34-year-old male is wanted on misdemeanor charges following a physical altercation Saturday morning.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said that at approximately 8:58 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to Sea Esta II Motel located at 100 Rudder Lane for a reported assault in progress.

Krista M. Gdowik

The investigation determined the 34-year-old male of Millsboro was standing outside speaking to the 25-year-old female. As the two were talking, Krista M. Gdowik allegedly approached the victim with a black box cutter in her hand and dropped it before striking her.

When the man learned the alleged female victim called the police, he became upset, approached the female’s 25-year-old boyfriend, who was standing outside, waiting for troopers to arrive, and punched him with a closed fist, Cpl. Pepper said. Neither victim required medical treatment.

Ms. Gdowik was located at the Boys & Girls Club located in Oak Orchard and charged with the following crimes: possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (felony); aggravated menacing (felony); offensive touching; and disorderly conduct.

Ms. Gdowik was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court No. 3 and released after posting bail on a $22,200 secured bond.

The 34-year-old male suspect was not able to be located by troopers and is wanted on third-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges.