Millville teen charged with threatening school

DAGSBORO — A 14-year-old Millville resident was charged in alleged connection with a threat aimed at Indian River High School, authorities said.

According to spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, Delaware State Police were made aware by the school district on March 9 that a student had made written threats aimed at the school. Police said investigation found that Michaela Watson had allegedly made written threats in a journal specifically targeting the high school.

The student had not attended the school since mid-January.

On April 2, the Watson youth went to Troop 5 where she was charged with first-degree attempted to commit assault created risk of death caused serious injury and terroristic threatening. Following arraignment at Justice of the Peace Court, the teen was released on $21,000 unsecured bond.