Milton man arrested for 6th DUI offense

MILTON — A traffic stop Wednesday led to a Milton man being charged with his sixth DUI offense, police said.



Around 9:16 p.m., a trooper on patrol saw an Isuzu Rodeo stopped and impeding traffic on West Springside Drive in Milton, Sgt. Richard Bratz, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police, said in a prepared statement.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop; there was a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle, Sgt. Bratz said. The driver was identified as William P. Aikens, Jr., 54, of Milton.

Mr. Aikens appeared to be impaired and showed “multiple signs of impairment,” Sgt. Bratz said.

Through a DUI investigation and computer inquiry, it was found that Mr. Aikens had five previous DUI convictions, Sgt. Bratz said.

William P. Aikens, Jr. (Submitted Photo)



When Mr. Aikens was taken into custody, Sgt. Bratz said that he became disorderly by “yelling and using abusive language which caused neighborhood residents to exit their homes.”



“Aikens then refused to enter the patrol vehicle after multiple requests that he stop resisting and to get into the patrol vehicle,” Sgt. Bratz said in a prepared statement. “Once in the patrol vehicle Aikens continued to yell and violently kicked the door causing damage to the patrol vehicle.”

Through a search of the Isuzu Rodeo, police found a baggie with marijuana weighing 1.3 grams, Sgt. Bratz said.

Mr. Aikens was transported the Troop 7 in Lewes. Sgt. Bratz said that he refused to submit to processing and having his fingerprints and mugshot taken.

He was charged with a sixth DUI offense, resisting arrest, failure to comply with taking mugshot and fingerprints, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, failure to have insurance and other traffic-related charges, Sgt. Bratz said.

Mr. Aikens was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,800 secured bond.

