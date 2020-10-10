Milton man faces felonies for threatening

MILTON — The Delaware State Police have charged a 33-year-old Milton man with multiple felonies related to an incident where he allegedly threatened a man with a firearm.

Djuan Sheppard

Police said Djuan Sheppard, pointed a gun at a man in the 28000 block of West Springside Drive Friday afternoon. He was also wanted for felony weapon charges stemming from a similar incident involving the same victim on previous date.

Authorities said troopers took him into custody without incident and found a handgun and approximately 3.07 grams of marijuana.

He was transported to Troop 7 and charged with four counts of aggravated menacing and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and one count of terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, operating an unregistered vehicle and having a fictitious registration car.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $277,300 cash bond.