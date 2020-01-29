Milton residence struck in gunfire incident

MILTON — No injuries were reported in a shots fired incident at a residence in the 18000 block of Hudson Road Monday night, authorities said,

Delaware State Police said a 33-year-old man and his 61-year-old mother were inside the home at approximately 5:20 p.m. when an unknown suspect or suspects discharged a firearm from outside the residence.

Police located six bullets, including one that traveled through the outside wall of a residence in the 100 block of E. Lake Drive.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit, Detective C. Simpson at 644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.