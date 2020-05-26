Minor injuries result from DSP-involved crash

CLAYTON – Minor injuries resulted when a Delaware State Police vehicle was struck head on early Tuesday, authorities said.



According to authorities, an eastbound vehicle swerved partially into the westbound lane of Millington Road when the collision occurred at approximately 7 a.m. The unmarked police vehicle was nearly stopped and readying to turn into a driveway in the 1800 block of Millington Road while responding to a domestic related complaint at the time, police said.



Another marked DSP vehicle had just turned into the driveway, and police said that caused the driver to swerve. Neither DSP vehicle had its lights activated, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.



Both injured drivers were transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus where they were treated and released.



Millington Road between Blackiston Church Road and Daisey Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.