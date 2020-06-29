Missing Bethany Beach woman sought in homicide probe

BETHANY BEACH — The search for a missing 66-year-old Virginia woman who is presumed dead continued Monday, Delaware State Police Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Sheila Doyle was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. June 15 in her second residence in the Salt Pond neighborhood of Bethany Beach, authorities said. She was with her son, Brian Doyle, 35, of Burke, Va., at the time.

Police said that at this point, Mr. Doyle is suspected in his mother’s death. He was found dead by the Fairfax County (Va.) Police Department on June 17.

Authorities described Ms. Doyle as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair. Her vehicle — a black 2020 Buick Enclave with Virginia registration UKZ7235 — has been located, police said.

Mr. Doyle was 6 feet, 5 inches tall, 250 pounds with brown hair worn in a buzz cut, police said.

Police also said an 8-by-10-foot rug is determined to be missing from Ms. Doyle’s Bethany Beach residence.

Authorities released information on four locations Mr. Doyle stopped on the afternoon of June 16:

• Primehook Road, east of Milton.

• U.S. 113 in Milford.

• Middle Run Valley Nature Area, north of Newark.

• White Clay Creek State Park, north of Newark.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Daniel Grassi at 365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333, online at tipsubmit.com or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

The DSP noted that Delmarva Search & Rescue, a volunteer organization, has assisted in the investigation.