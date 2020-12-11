Motor vehicle theft in Dover brings arrest

DOVER — A Dover man was arrested after a motor vehicle was allegedly stolen and later stopped at a shopping mall parking lot Thursday, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

The sequence began when a vehicle was taken at approximately 7:10 a.m. in the Dover Estates apartment complex on Webbs Lane, authorities said. A 22-year-old man told police he went outside to warm up his vehicle and then returned into his apartment.

Michael Pulliam

The man came back outside to find his vehicle missing in addition to his cell phone.

Cpl. Hatchell said troopers were able to track the stolen vehicle to the area of Fast Landing Road in Cheswold. Troopers then followed it to a nearby shopping mall, police said.

The suspect identified as Michael Pulliam, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Mr. Pulliam was charged with motor vehicle theft. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,000 cash bond.