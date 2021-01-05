Motorist dies in Clayton single-vehicle crash

CLAYTON — A 38-year-old Smyrna man was pronounced dead at the scene following a single-vehicle crash at approximately 6:08 p.m. Monday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Police said a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Arthursville Road, north of Shorts Corner Road. The vehicle crossed over the southbound lane and went off the shoulder of the roadway, according to authorities. The Ford struck several fence posts and two trees before coming to a stop, Cpl. Pepper said.

The victim’s name was initially withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Arthursville Road was closed for approximately four hours, while the collision was investigated and cleared.

The investigation is ongoing, and DSP asked anyone with information to contact Detective Booth of the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 698-8451. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or by visiting delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.