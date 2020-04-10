Motorist stopped, arrested on drug charges

William H. Holloman

HARBESON — A 43-year-old Lewes man was arrested after drugs were found during a Thursday afternoon traffic stop, Delaware State Policec said.

William H. Holloman Jr. was driving a vehicle and hauling a trailer without a visible license plate at around 3:05 p.m. when stopped on Prettyman Road, authorities said. A trooper detected an odor of marijuana when contacting Mr. Holloman, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

A vehicle search located approximately 59.44 grams of marijuana, approximately 8.78 grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, police said. Mr. Holloman was taken into custody without incident.

Police charged Mr. Holloman with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts) controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity, and drug paraphernalia, failure to have registration card in possession, and failure to display a license plate.

Mr. Holloman was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.