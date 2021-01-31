Multiple active warrants bring Millsboro arrest

MILLSBORO — A Friday afternoon traffic stop led to a 32-year-old Millsboro man’s arrest on multiple active warrants, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Darshon Adkins

According to authorities, Darshon Adkins was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on Cordrey Road at 1 p.m. Troopers were familiar with him through previous investigations and knew there were multiple active warrants for his arrest, Cpl. Pepper said.

Mr. Adkins and the driver were taken into custody without incident. During a search, police said, Mr. Adkins was found to have approximately 3.23 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and approximately .455 grams of heroin.

Mr. Adkins was charged with manufacture with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2, and a $5,600.00 unsecured bond was set. He was released on his own recognizance for the active warrants out of Dagsboro Police Department and Millsboro Police Department, Cpl. Pepper said.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $50,000 administrative warrant for violation of probation.

The driver was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and committed to SCI on a $9,000 administrative warrant for violation of probation.