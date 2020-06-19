Names released in suspected murder-suicide in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — Delaware State Police on Friday released the names of two individuals who were found deceased early Sunday.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said the investigation began on Sunday at approximately 12:09 a.m., when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 28000 block of Johnson Road, Georgetown. Upon arrival, two individuals were located deceased inside the residence.

The individuals were identified as 49-year-old Crystal Choplick and her husband, 52-year-old Donald C. Faulkner Jr., both of Georgetown.

The bodies have been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation into this suspected murder/suicide incident and there is no concern for public safety at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to please contact Detective Sgt. S. Yeich at 302-741-2703. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.