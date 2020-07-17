New Castle woman indicted for alleged infant murder

NEW CASTLE — A 20-year-old New Castle woman on Monday was indicted on 53 felonies following the alleged murder of an infant and the abuse of four other children at a Bear day care, authorities said.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Dejoynay Ferguson allegedly suffocated a 4-month-old child to death and abused that child and four other children between July 16 and September 5, 2019.

Dejoynay Ferguson

Following investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and the DOJ, prosecutors sought and secured an indictment against Ms. Ferguson, DOJ spokesman Mat Marshal said.

Ms. Ferguson was indicted on a count of first-degree murder by abuse or neglect, 48 counts of first-degree child abuse and four counts of second-degree child abuse.

The case was delayed several months due to the suspension of grand juries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOJ said.

The matter will be referred to a Superior Court judge for scheduling.