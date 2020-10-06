Newark man arrested in connection with death of teen

NEWARK – A 19-year-old Newark male has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old female, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.

Noah M. Sharp

Noah M. Sharp was charged with first-degree murder regarding the death of his ex-girlfriend Madison Burrow in the Newark area. Police said the Burrow teen died from blunt force trauma to her body. She was reported missing by a family member at approximately 8:30 p.m. last Friday, police said.

Delaware State Police spokesman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said the Burrow teen’s body was located in an area of secluded woods.

Police said there is information that other persons may have been involved in the incident.

Mr. Sharp was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and first-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $1,021,000 cash bail.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact Detective M. Csapo with the DSP Homicide Unit at 741-2729. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.