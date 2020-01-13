Nine arrested in South New Street raid

DOVER — Following a Friday raid of two South New Street homes, Dover Police arrested nine people, eight from Dover and one from Roanoke, Virginia, on drug and weapons related charges.

In a joint operation with Delaware State Police and Delaware Probation and Parole, Dover Police executed the search warrants around 4:43 p.m. and confiscated firearms and drugs. According to authorities, nearly two dozen persons were initially detained for questioning.

Joseph Brown, 52, was arrested at a home in the 100 block of South New Street.

Joseph Brown

Police said Mr. Brown was allegedly found with 1 gram of heroin, 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, two Oxycodone pills, packaging materials and $635 in cash. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of heroin, controlled substance (Oxycodone) and drug paraphernalia.

In a unit block home, police said 250 grams of marijuana, two .40 caliber handguns, digital scales and packaging materials were located.

Defendants and charges included:

Kinon Teat Jr., 24, possession of firearm/ammunition by person prohibited (two counts), tampering with physical evidence and violation of probation.

Kinon Teat Jr.

Jazzman Bolden, 28, maintaining a drug property, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, second-degree conspiracy and drug paraphernalia.

Jazzman Bolden

Derrick Wilcox III, 26, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, second-degree conspiracy, drug paraphernalia and local fugitive.

Derrick Wilcox III

Terry Bolden Jr., 24, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Terry Bolden Jr.

Jeremiah Hampton, 24, possession of firearm by person prohibited (drugs), tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Teat ($25,000 cash bond) was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution. The other defendants were released on their own recognizance bonds.

Three defendants were arrested on misdemeanor and/or probation violations only.

As officers arrived to South New Street Friday night, they used three flash bang grenades designed to confuse and disorient those nearby, police said. No injuries were reported.

Between December 24 and December 30, two persons were injured and three homes struck during three shooting incidents in the South New Street area.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com