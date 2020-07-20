Ninth-offense DUI arrest made in Felton

FELTON – A 63-year-old Dover man was charged with his ninth DUI of alcohol following a single-vehicle crash Sunday night, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Terry L. Brooks was located after his vehicle exited Mid State Road, west of Robbins Road, at approximately 8:39 p.m., authorities said. The vehicle then struck a tree and landscape trailer as Mr. Brooks then continued driving through a cornfield, DSP said. His disabled vehicle was still running when troopers arrived, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Terry L. Brooks

An odor of alcohol was allegedly detected and DSP said a DUI investigation ensued. Mr. Brooks was taken into custody without further incident.

Mr. Brooks was charged with leaving the scene of a property collision accident, driving while suspended or revoked, malicious mischief by motor vehicle, failure to provide information at a collision scene resulting in property damage, failure to have insurance identification in possession, failure to have registration card in possession, expired tags, failed to remain within a single lane and failure to report a collision involving alcohol or drugs.

Mr. Brooks was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Howard R .Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington on $7,009 secured bond.