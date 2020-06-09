No foul play suspected after body found in shed near Probation and Parole

DOVER – No foul play was suspected after a body was found in a shed near a Delaware Probation and Parole office Sunday, authorities said.



Dover Police were contacted at 11:10 a.m. after an employee smelled an odor coming the shed at 511 Maple Parkway, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said in a news release.



Arriving officers located the body of a deceased unknown female.



According to Cpl. Hoffman “Based on the officers observations, it appears the woman was homeless and has been living in the shed for some time.”



The body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office, police said. The cause of death was not immediately known, police said.



Delaware Department of Correction spokesman Jason Miller said the shed involved has never been used by Probation and Parole.



“The unused and empty structure, which sits apart from the office building, has a roof but is not fully enclosed,” Mr. Miller said. “The decedent was discovered as a result of a routine patrol by DOC staff.”



The entire property is leased by the DOC and maintenance is conducted by the property manager, Mr. Miller noted.



Investigation is ongoing and police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Note – this story has been updated from its original version.