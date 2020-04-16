No injuries, $100k damage in Georgetown home fire

GEORGETOWN — No injuries were reported after a home fire caused roughly $100,000 in damage Thursday, the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

The fire in the 18000 block of Gravel Hill Road was reported shortly after 9 a.m., spokesman Chief Deputy John Galaska said. The Georgetown Fire Company arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

State fire investigators were called to the to determine the blaze’s origin and cause. Investigation continues, officials said.

The home was unoccupied at the time.