No injuries, $200,000 damage in Odessa fire

ODESSA — No injuries were reported in a Thursday afternoon fire that caused an estimated $200,000 to a home, Assistant State Fire Marshal spokesman Michael G. Chionchio said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of East Old Squaw Road in the Appoquin Farms neighborhood. Firefighters from the Odessa Fire Company arrived on the scene with a two-story house fully engulfed in flames. Mutual aid fire companies responded and assisted units on scene.

Office of the State Fire Marshal investigators went to the scene to search for the fire’s origin and cause. New Castle County paramedics and the Delaware State Police medical helicopter responded and stood by the scene.

Three adults were displaced.