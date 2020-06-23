No injuries after shot fired into Magnolia residence

MAGNOLIA — The front window of a home was struck by a gunshot as an adult and three females were seated in the living room Sunday night, Delaware State Police said.

No injuries occurred from the incident in the 800 block of Millchop Lane, state police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. Police responded to the scene at approximately 8:14 p.m., authorities said.

There was no suspect information Monday.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Troop 3, Detective Costlow at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.