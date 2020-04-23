No injuries after shots fired in Camden

CAMDEN — There were no injuries after shots were fired outside a residence in the 9000 block of Willow Grove Road Wednesday night, Delaware State Police said.

According to authorities, two residents heard gunshots around 9:14 p.m. and discovered a projectile hole in the wall above their heads.

Spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said troopers found shell casings outside the residence and along the roadway.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit Detective D. Blomquist at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.