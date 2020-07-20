No one injured after shots fired at Milford apartment

MILFORD — Delaware State Police responded to Betsy Ross Circle in Milford on Saturday at about 9:06 p.m. for a report of shots fired at an apartment building.

Police said the investigation determined a thin Black male suspect with short dreadlocks shot at an apartment on Betsy Ross Circle, striking it with eight rounds. The apartment struck by gunfire was occupied by two subjects, but both were unharmed. The suspect fled on foot toward Montour Road and entered an unknown make/model pick-up truck before fleeing the scene.

There have been no reported injuries in the incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police Detective Baker at 302-698-8435. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.