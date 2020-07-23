Ocean View officer injured in crash with suspect

OCEAN VIEW — An Ocean View Police Department sergeant suffered minor injuries when his patrol car collided head-on with a suspect’s vehicle early Wednesday, authorities said.

The sergeant was responding to a call for assistance when the crash occurred on eastbound Atlantic Avenue. The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop after hitting a utility pole and the sergeant made an arrest along with a South Bethany police officer, according to a news release.

The sequence began at approximately 2:30 a.m. when a South Bethany officer found a 34-year-old Cambridge, Maryland man operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, police said. According to authorities, the man allegedly provided a false name when contacted at the Royal Farms gas pumps at 58 Atlantic Ave.

Alfred Floyd

A further check indicated that there were outstanding warrants for the name that the man later determined to be Alfred S. Floyd, police said. Mr. Floyd allegedly resisted an attempted handcuffing and arrest before fleeing on foot, according to authorities.

A pursuing discharged a taser that did not hit the defendant, and a physical struggle eventually ensued, police said. Mr. Floyd broke contact, returned to his vehicle and drove away prior to the crash, police said.

Mr. Floyd was transported by ambulance to the Beebe Healthcare Southern Campus, where he was evaluated and released, police said.

Police charged Mr. Floyd with attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer’s possession, criminal impersonation, criminal mischief over $5,000, resisting arrest, disregarding a police officers signal, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, terroristic threatening, third-degree assault, DUI of drugs and other alleged offenses.

Mr. Floyd was committed to the Delaware Department of Correction in lieu of $15,043 cash bond.

Police agencies from Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Dewey Beach and Selbyville assisted in the response, along with Delaware State Police, Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s fire police, Millville Volunteer Fire Company EMS, Sussex County EMS and the Delaware Department of Transportation.