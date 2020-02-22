Odessa fire displaces to residents

ODESSA — An early morning blaze displaced two occupants and caused $300,000 in damage in a Front Street residence, officials said.

The fire, which was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 100-block of Front Street, was ruled accidental, said Michael Chionchio, assistant state fire marshal.

The fire originated inside the chimney and escaped into the roof due to a fault in the chimney/fireplace assembly, Mr. Chionchio said. Two occupants, one adult and one juvenile, have been displaced.

The Odessa Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames shooting through the roof, Mr. Chionchio said. Mutual aid fire companies assisted Odessa with the fire operations on scene, he added.

There were no reported injuries, he said.

