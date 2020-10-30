One arrest made in robbery, second suspect sought

DOVER — A 54-year-old Dover man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-11 store on Tuesday, and authorities said a second person of interest remained sought.

Alphonzo Barlow

Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said two men entered the store on North DuPont Highway at approximately 11:56 p.m. One demanded cash from an employee while displaying a handgun, police said. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken and the suspects fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Alphonzo Barlow was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy and released on unsecured bond.