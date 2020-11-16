One arrested in Dover car thefts; police seek others

DOVER — A man has been arrested and suspects remain sought as an investigation into the theft of 27 vehicles from a Dover auto dealership earlier this month continues, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said Monday.

Isaiha Abrams, 29, of Dover, was taken into custody in Felton on Nov. 10 by Delaware State Police, authorities said. He was driving a vehicle police said had allegedly been stolen from the Winner auto dealership at 1387 N. DuPont Highway, police said.

According to police, several vehicles were stolen from the business sometime between 6 p.m. Nov. 7 to 8:24 a.m. Nov. 9. Sgt. Hoffman said 22 vehicles have since been located by DSP, Dover, Milford and New Castle County police.

Isaiha Abrams

Sgt. Hoffman described the number of vehicles involved as “very unusual. We’ve seen similar cases in the past (break-ins resulting in vehicle thefts), but not to this extent.”

Dover police sent out information through a statewide intelligence bulletin to assist in the search for the missing vehicles.

Mr. Abrams was charged with 27 counts of motor vehicle theft, two counts of criminal mischief and single counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and second-degree conspiracy, police said. He was released on an own-recognizance bond.

The recovered vehicles were to be checked for evidence and then returned to the auto dealership, police said.

As of Monday, Dover police said the following vehicles remained missing:

• 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport (black).

• 2016 Ford Focus (silver).

• 2017 Chevrolet Silverado (gray/blue).

• 2020 Volkswagen Jetta (metallic grey).

• 2020 Volkswagen Jetta (black).

According to police when announcing the incident, a window to a garage bay door was broken to gain access to the business. Suspects then took several sets of keys and stole at least three vehicles that were recovered. The number of additional sets of keys and vehicles that were stolen was unknown at the time, police said.

Police said they viewed surveillance video following the incident and described three male suspects appearing to be wearing masks/face coverings at the time.

Dover police ask anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.