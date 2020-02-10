One dead, three wounded in early a.m. Dover shooting

DOVER – A female was shot to death and three persons wounded during a downtown incident early Monday, authorities said.



The deceased victim was found in the 200 block of West Reed Street at approximately 1:54 a.m.; the others were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot injuries, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. All were Dover area residents and not related through family.



According to Cpl. Hoffman, “We have reason to believe the suspects were on foot at the time of the shooting.”



Investigation indicated that only one firearm may have been used, police said.



Since Dec. 23, 2019, according to news releases, there have been 21 city area shooting incidents leaving three persons dead (including two juveniles) and 14 others injured, homes and vehicles damaged. Dover Police have handled 17 cases, while Delaware State Police investigated four.



In the latest incident, arriving officers found a 27-year-old female wounded in the foot, a 39-year-old male shot in the shoulder and a 45-year-old male with a leg injury, in addition to the deceased female. No property damage was immediately reported.



Police said an update would be provided once the victim’s next of kin was notified.



Cpl. Hoffman said “We have obtained significant information during the investigation up to this point, but are not prepared to release that information.”



Police asked anyone with information to call 736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.