One killed, another injured in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN — One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a fatal crash at the intersection of DuPont Parkway and Port Penn Road Saturday evening, police said.

The crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. Saturday, when a 2007 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 56-year-old New Castle woman, was stopped at the red light on westbound Port Penn Road intending to turn left onto southbound DuPont Parkway, said Master Cpl. Michael Austin, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police.

When the signal turned green, the Toyota proceeded through the intersection while a 2004 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 79-year-old New Castle man, heading northbound failed to stop at the red light for DuPont Parkway, or U.S. 13, and struck the side of the Toyota, Cpl. Austin said.

After the initial impact, the Jeep struck a 2017 Chevy Cruz, driven by a 22-year-old Port Penn man, who was stopped in the left turn lane on DuPont Parkway, Cpl. Austin said.

The driver of the Toyota, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Christiana Hospital where she died, Cpl. Austin said. Identification is pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Jeep, who was properly restrained, was transported to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries, Cpl. Austin said.

The driver of the Chevy, who was properly restrained was not injured as a result of the crash, Cpl. Austin said.

Impairment is not deemed as a contributing factor on behalf of any of the drivers, he added.

The intersection of DuPont Parkway and Port Penn Road was closed for approximately one hour while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cpl. J. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8486.



Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com