Ongoing argument leads to firearm charges

Desmond L. Robinson

MAGNOLIA — An ongoing argument led to weapons charges after a firearm was pointed at a person late Monday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Desmond L. Robinson, 43, of Felton, allegedly pointed a gun at two adults standing beside him in a residential driveway in the 300 block of Millchop Lane at approximately 10:56 p.m., authorities said. Arriving troopers were told that suspects were trying to leave the area in a blue car and a traffic stop was made.

Tyriekus D. Collick

Police said Tyriekus D. Collick, 20, of Magnolia, was allegedly found with a loaded .22 caliber handgun and 19 additional rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.

Mr. Robinson was charged with possession of firearm/destructive weapon by person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, aggravated menacing (two counts), second-degree conspiracy, failure to obey a traffic device and speeding. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $17,502 secured bond.

Mr. Collick was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, aggravated menacing (two counts), and second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned before JP Court and committed to SCI on $19,500 secured bond.

Desmond L. Johnson

Desmond L. Johnson, 20, of Dover, was charged with second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned before JP Court and released on his own recognizance.