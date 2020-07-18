Pair arrested in Milton incident

MILTON — Calvin Wyatt, a 55-year-old from Milton, was arrested by Delaware State Police for allegedly maintaining a drug property and Jennifer Bachman, 38, of Georgetown, was arrested on weapons charges and resisting arrest after a warrant attempt on Friday afternoon, said Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a spokesman for the police.

Calvin Wyatt

The incident took place at around 2:33 p.m. when troopers responded to the 28000 block of West Springside Drive in Milton stemming from an incident that occurred on Thursday. Troopers were attempting to locate wanted felon Mr. Wyatt for maintaining a drug property.

Jennifer Bachman

Cpl. Hatchell said troopers contacted Mr. Wyatt and Ms. Bachman upon arrival at the rear of Mr. Wyatt’s property. Ms. Bachman was seen removing a concealed knife and throwing it behind her.

Troopers told Ms. Bachman not to move, but she fought the troopers as they took her into custody. The knife was recovered at the scene and placed into evidence.

Mr. Wyatt and Ms. Bachman were taken into custody without further incident and taken to Troop 7 in Lewes.

Mr. Wyatt received a felony charge of maintaining a drug property and was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $3,000 secured bond. Ms. Bachman received a felony charge of carrying a concealed deadly weapon and resisting arrest. She was released on $600 unsecured bail.