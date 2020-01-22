Parking violation leads to drug arrest

Deon Townsend

DOVER — A 28-year-old man was arrested on drug charges after police responded to a car parked on the sidewalk near Northdown and Charring Cross drives in the Village of Westover Sunday afternoon.

Spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said officers allegedly detected a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked occupant Deon Townsend if he possessed marijuana. He allegedly told officers that he had a large amount of marijuana in the trunk, police said, and when officers searched the vehicle, they located 439.30 grams of marijuana individually packaged into 21 bags.

Mr. Townsend was taken into custody without incident and later released on an own recognizance bond.

Charges included possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a parking violation.