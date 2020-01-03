Passed out Harrington residents face drug charges

Stewart A. Timmons

LAUREL — Two Harrington residents were charged with drug offenses after first being found sleeping in a running car late Wednesday night, police said.

A Delaware State Police trooper saw a vehicle parked for “an extended period of time” in the rear parking lot of Royal Farms on Sussex Highway, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said, and investigated around 10:09 p.m.

Police awoke Stewart A. Timmons, 36, and Candace A. Comegys, 33. Mr. Timmons was found to be “under the influence of a combination or drugs and unable to operate a motor vehicle safely,” according to Cpl. Jaffe.

Candace A. Comegys

Mr. Timmons was searched and a Lorazepam pill and two Suboxone strips were located, police said. Authorities said drug paraphernalia and approximately 12.5 grams of Methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.

Mr. Timmons and Ms. Comegys were taken into custody without incident and arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court.

Both vehicle occupants were charged with possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), and second-degree conspiracy.

Mr. Timmons was also charged with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance (two counts), second-degree indecent exposure and driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Ms. Comegys was released on her own recognizance.

Police said Mr. Timmons was committed on a $3,500 secured bond to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, where he was allegedly found concealing approximately 1.46 grams of Methamphetamine and 1.48 grams of marijuana. Promoting prison contraband and tampering with physical evidence charges followed.

