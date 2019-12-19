Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in Milford

MILFORD – A 55-year-old Dover man died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Milford-Harrington Highway Wednesday night, authorities said.

The man was not carrying a light or using a designated crosswalk when hit at approximately 5:40 p.m., according to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe in a news release. He was not identified publicly pending notification of next of kin.



The driver of a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling westbound west of Williamsville Road and tried to brake, but could not avoid the collision, police said. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle’s front end and then pushed forward before falling to the pavement, police said.



The driver of the Dodge Ram was wearing a seatbelt and remained on scene. He was uninjured, police said.



Police said the pedestrian was transported to Sussex Bayheath Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Milford-Harrington Highway, west of Williamsville Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.



The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate.

