Pedestrian dies in Millsboro crash

MILLSBORO — A 47-year-old Millsboro woman was fatally struck while trying to cross John J. Williams Highway (Del. 24) just west of Rosedale Road on foot Thursday morning, Delaware State Police said.

The victim, who police said was not equipped with a light or wearing reflective clothing, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6:41 a.m. Her name was initially withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.