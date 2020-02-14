Pedestrian dies in Millsboro crash

Feb 14th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

MILLSBORO — A 47-year-old Millsboro woman was fatally struck while trying to cross John J. Williams Highway (Del. 24) just west of Rosedale Road on foot Thursday morning, Delaware State Police said.

The victim, who police said was not equipped with a light or wearing reflective clothing, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6:41 a.m. Her name was initially withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie