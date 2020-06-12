Pedestrian dies when hit by truck in Milford

MILFORD — A 41-year-old Milford male died early Friday after stepping in front of a truck on Dupont Boulevard at approximately 2:10 a.m., Delaware State Police said.

Police said the pedestrian appeared from the east side of the highway and the truck driver was unable to avoid a collision. The driver was wearing a seat belt and uninjured.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, authorities said.

Northbound Dupont Boulevard in the area of Donovan Street was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.