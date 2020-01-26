Pedestrian killed in crash on Del. 1 near Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A man was killed while walking along Del. 1 this weekend, police say.

The crash occurred around 1:13 a.m. Sunday on Del. 1, north of Fieldsboro Road in Middletown, said Master Cpl. Michael Austin, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police.

Cpl. Austin said that 34-year-old Esteban Pantoja-Gordillo, of Marydel, Md., was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima southbound on Del. 1 when the vehicle, for an undetermined reason, struck a guardrail in the center median. The car continued forward on the right shoulder of the car, before it became disabled, Cpl. Austin said.

Mr. Pantoja-Gordillo left the vehicle and began walking southbound in the right lane of the road, past mile marker 82, when he was struck by a 2018 Nissan Altima, driven by a 41-year-old Smyrna woman, Cpl. Austin said.

Mr. Pantoja-Gordillo died at the scene, Cpl. Austin said.

The driver of the Altima remained at the scene, Cpl. Austin said.

Cpl. Austin said that Mr. Pantoja-Gordillo was wearing all dark, non-reflective clothing and was not carrying a light. Impairment on his behalf is undetermined at this time, Cpl. Austin added.

The driver of the 2018 Nissan and three juvenile passengers in her vehicle were not injured. Impairment is not deemed a contributing factor on her behalf, Cpl. Austin said.

Southbound Del. 1 was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, Cpl. Austin said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cpl. J. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8486.



